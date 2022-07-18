Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program

Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development.

The parole board's decision was made July 8 for Pennett to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility, pending program and bed space availability.

"The First Steps program aims to equip participants with tools and skills that will assist them in their return to the community and reduce their risk of re-offending," the Parole Board of Canada said in its decision.

He was convicted of first-degree murder along with co-accused Clinton Suzack in the brutal killing of Sudbury police officer Joe MacDonald in October 1993.

MacDonald was 29 years old when he was beaten, pistol whipped and shot to death by the two men during a traffic stop.

Two years after the murder, Suzack and Pennett were sentenced to life without parole for 25 years.

"While denying absolute blame for the death of the victim, you did however share with the board that you take responsibility for contributing to his death," the Parole Board of Canada said.

"You have previously attended a Personal Development escorted temporary absence (ETA) in order to assist an Elder and Indigenous Liaison Officer (ILO) to gather traditional items for sweat lodges; ceremonies in which you regularly participate. At today's hearing, you informed the Board that doing so had allowed you to better understand your offence cycle, and how it had affected so many others. You also spoke of the connections you had developed with your Elder, ILO and others giving you 'a path to trust others,' something you had previously not felt able to do."

One of Pennett's parole conditions is to stay away from the Greater Sudbury and Algoma areas.

Other conditions include:

No direct or indirect contact with the victim(s) or any member of the victim's family

Do not associate or communicate with any person you know or have reason to believe is involved in criminal activity

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over-the-counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer

Follow the treatment plan/ program to be arranged by your parole supervisor in the areas of substance abuse, violence and reintegration stressors

In March, Suzack was granted day parole to attend an Indigenous residential facility with a daily curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 p.m. Other stipulations include staying away from Sudbury, Algoma and the Greater Toronto Area, and having no contact with the victim's family.

In 2017, Pennett was denied an escorted temporary absence from the Beavercreek Institution in Gravenhurst, with the board citing they felt he continued to minimize and deflect his role in MacDonald's murder.