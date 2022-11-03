Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote a cryptocurrency fundraiser for 'Freedom Convoy'
Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote and co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for protesters who descended upon Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 mandates last winter.
He tells a public inquiry that he came to the capital city in January at the invitation of Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the "Freedom Convoy," to be a spokesman for the protesters.
The Public Order Emergency Commission is examining the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in mid-February to help clear what had become a weeks-long occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Dichter says he came to Ottawa to with the goal of ending pandemic-related mandates and spreading a message of "peace, love, freedom and unity."
He says he ended up in conflict with other "Freedom Convoy" organizers over messaging.
Two other protest organizers, Lich and James Bauder, are also scheduled to appear before the commission that is holding public hearings in Ottawa until Nov. 25.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.
