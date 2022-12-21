Cookie the cockatoo up for adoption at Calgary Humane Society

The Calgary Humane Society is looking to find a home for a 22-year-old cockatoo named Cookie.

Speaking to CTV News on Tuesday, David Guzman with the humane society said Cookie was surrendered by his previous owner due to some "complications with their lifestyle."

Because Cookie is loud, the humane society is hoping to find him a forever home that is detached so neighbours won't be bothered.

"Us parrots have all our natural instincts intact, and our noisiness is not something that can be trained out of us," reads a posting on the humane society website.

Despite being loud, Cookie is described as a "gentle soul" and also very smart.

Because of his intelligence, Cookie can get bored easily.

"He really needs lots of mental stimulation, lots of toys and a big cage," said Guzman.

Cookie also needs time outside of his cage to stretch his wings and explore.

As a cockatoo, Cookie needs a diet of parrot pellets, seeds and fresh fruits and vegetables.

"I'm also quite the clown," says the humane society's website. "I love to toss things off the table and laugh loudly when it hits the ground.

"While I have been very gentle with my beak so far, I still have the potential to land a hard bite, or chew something up when you're not looking, so careful supervision when outside my cage is required at all times. Think of me as a toddler running around with Thor's hammer!"

Though 22 may seem old, Guzman says if he's kept in good health, Cookie should be able to live for a number of years more.