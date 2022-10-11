Cooking, careless smoking leading cause of local house fires

When it comes to fires, the most calls to service involve cooking and careless smoking, according to Windsor’s chief prevention officer Mike Coste.

“We just had a fire downtown core — careless discarding of smoking material,” he said.

The downtown fire resulted in the displacement of two people from this Bruce avenue apartment late last week. They avoided a tragic fate.

“Unfortunately we've had three deaths in the city this year,” said Coste. “Unfortunately all three of them were careless smoking.”

To avoid preventable deaths there are many safety reminders being shared during Fire Prevention Week. The top of the list is having or installing a smoke and CO alarm near sleeping areas.

“The problem is when you don't have a working smoke alarm, it's when the smoke goes up, it banks down and the first time it alerts you is when you take a breath,” Coste said.

He says a failed smoke alarm or CO detector is a weekly discovery in the city.

“They're either disabled, taken down, the batteries are not working. They're not being tested,” Coste said. “They gotta be under 10-years old.”

Especially in modern homes which burn faster as shown by a new video series by the Fire Safety Research Institute. There isn’t much time for people to react once a fire starts to burn.

“One or two breaths of smoke and you're done. You will collapse and you will hope the firemen can find you and help you out,” said Coste.

Another reminder this week is to discuss and practice an evacuation plan with your whole family.

“Because smoke rises we want you to get low, go, crawl out to one of the exits you practiced with your home escape plan.” said Bridget Chippett, public education officer.

She says sleeping with the door closed is an extra layer of protection from a fire and feels families should have a plan in place for if they can’t get out.

Chippett also points out that if you aren't able to exit, close the door and protect your breathing to avoid inhaling more smoke.

“Put a blanket or towel at the bottom of your door to protect yourself and go to your window, call for help and exit if you can,” she said.

Coste reminds residents that a functional smoke alarm is the first line of defence.

“Having a working smoke alarm will tell the residents to quickly get out,” he said. “It also helps the firefighters get there quicker to help save you. They're all keys in events to save your life.”

To mark Fire Safety Week, fire departments in Windsor-Essex are opening their doors to the public to meet firefighters, check out fire trucks and of course learn about fire safety.

LaSalle Fire Services open house:

Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lakeshore Fire Department open house:

Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at various fire stations including: Station 1 - 1031 County Road 22, Emeryville, Station 2 - 1465 Lakeshore Road 203, Maidstone, Station 3 - Headquarters - 592 St. Charles Street, Belle River, Station 4 - 2095 County Road 31, Ruscom, Station 5 - 6400 Main Street, Comber

Essex Fire and Rescue Service open house will be held at all three fire stations:

Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.