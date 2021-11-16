'Cooking with Kyssara': 10-year-old Edmonton girl hosts her own show

Edmonton is the site of a new cooking show, with a host that's still in elementary school.

"Cooking with Kyssara" will air on Telus Optik TV and a special screening was held Monday night at the Garneau Theatre.

“It’s about teaching kids at a young age how to cook because a lot of kids need to learn these skills for when they’re older,” 10-year-old host Kyssara Mueller told CTV news Edmonton.

The Grade 5 student and her mom Anne started off watching cooking shows together.

When the pandemic hit, they began shooting their cooking sessions on a cellphone.

Then, the pair decided to take it to the next level, and they received some help from Telus Storyhive.

"I hired a cinematographer and we worked together and talked about a vision for the show, and we rented a home and did all the cooking there over the course of a couple weeks," Anne Mueller said.

Kyssara picked out the recipes and she included inspiration from both her German and Vietnamese ancestors.

She also accepted submissions that other kids sent in.

“Ever since I was young my mom liked to cook so I always cooked with her because it was always really fun and enjoyable to do it with her.”

"My favourite thing that I’ve cooked in the show is the s'mores bake. It’s like a s'mores cake kind of,” she said.

Kyssara plans to keep cooking but she also likes taking care of animals, so she might not become a professional chef.