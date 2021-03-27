Cooks Bay Marina owner looking to develop, locals say not so fast

The owner of Cooks Bay Marina in Gilford, Ont. on Lake Simcoe has some big plans for the property.

Atef Salama bought the 140-slip marina just over two years ago.

"Gilford is a beautiful town; it has a lot of potential," Salama said Saturday. "People have different things they'd like to see get done. I want to share within that vision".

Salama wants to build a resort-style development with a seven-storey condo, a hotel, restaurant, shops and a conference centre. He's even included a septic treatment area.

Earlier this week, a consultant for the marina held an online meeting to get residents' reactions and ideas on the proposal.

A small but growing number of people have signed a petition voicing concerns about the project. By Saturday, more than 200 people had signed their names.

Some residents have concerns for the environment, traffic, and safety.

"Vehicles are parked as it is along Shore Acres, and you can barely get by them," said Janice Jamison, who lives nearby. "You're inviting more people here that's going to over-populate this small area."

The local councillor first heard about the plan last year and sees it as ambitious.

"Obviously, Gilford is a hamlet with limited services, so there are many hurdles for this to jump if it is possibly to come to fruition," said councillor Rob Nicol.

Salama plans to make a formal application to the town in the next month. He's willing to make changes.

"I'm not married to any specific idea. We want to share and discuss and come up with something that works, how to utilize this area to its full potential".