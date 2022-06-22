Cookstown boil water advisory is lifted: Here's what you need to know before drinking it

The boil water advisory that was in place for some Cookstown residents since a water main break on Monday has lifted.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit said laboratory testing confirms the water is once again safe for drinking.

But before grabbing a glass of water or brushing your teeth, the health unit recommends running faucets for at least five minutes and if it doesn't run clear, notify the Town of Innisfil's InnService online.

Other recommendations include:

Water fountains: run for five minutes

Water softeners: run through a regeneration cycle

Reverse Osmosis Units: replace pre-filters and follow the manufacturer's instructions

Replace water filters, as they are disposable and may be contaminated

This applies especially to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life

Hot water heaters: drain and refill and set below 45°C (113°F). The normal setting is 60°C (140°F).

Ice-making/soda fountain machines: drain and flush

Appliances, such as fridges, with water line connections: flush, clean and sanitize, following the manufacturer's instructions.

Dispose of any ice made since Monday

Large-volume users (for example, restaurants) may need to run cold water taps longer than five minutes on first use to ensure the water is not cloudy

The health unit says any facilities that closed because of the boil water advisory can reopen and take the necessary precautions.