Cool and cloudy with a few showers in Ottawa on Thursday

It will be a cool day in Ottawa and temperatures will be well below the seasonal average.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a few showers beginning this morning. Temperatures will climb to just 14 C today – the average high for this time of year is 19.9 C.

The showers will taper off this afternoon but the clouds will stick around this evening. Temperatures will fall to 7 C overnight.

It will be warmer in Ottawa tomorrow – Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 C. It will feel like 26 degrees with the humidex. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 19 C overnight.

On Saturday – a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29 C.