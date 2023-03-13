Cool and grey March Break in Windsor-Essex

March Break weather will be mostly cloudy and cool with morning wind chill values in the negative double digits.

So far, Wednesday the only day forecast for full sunshine and the temperature a few degrees above the freezing mark.

The average high for this time of year is closer to six degrees.

Monday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries at times heavy beginning this morning. Local amount 5 cm. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 4 this morning.

Monday Night: A few flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning.

Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 7.

Friday: Periods of rain. High 6.

Saturday: Cloudy. High zero.