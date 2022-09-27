Cool and rainy in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday

Another cold and rainy day is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Temperatures remain slightly below the average for this time of year before rebounding on the weekend.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. Low 9.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday: Sunny. High 15.

Friday: Sunny. High 18.

Saturday: Sunny. High 21.

Sunday: Sunny. High 22.