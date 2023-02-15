Cool and sunny in Calgary today

Northwesterly wind off of the high-pressure ridge that’s building up will keep things milder today, drawing in a touch of cloud and some weak flurries north of Calgary. Still, if we wait long enough through the day, we should be game to clear out to a reasonable amount of sun, for a time.

Thursday, moisture builds for the southern B.C. interior in just the right spot, delivering to us a reasonably likely chinook arch; though the wind forecast stays fairly steady (30 kilometres per hour seems almost like setting the bar high), we’ll still see our warmest of the week here.

Friday and Saturday can be lumped together, as both offer no major movements; it’ll still be toasty.

Sunday, meanwhile, is all over the map. Your daylight hours may feature some patchy sunshine through the daylight hours, but afterwards we’re taking a turn. The high pressure ridge will push southward, opening us to some significant upper troughing. Upslope flow along the foothills likely generates snowfall warnings as the cool air moves through, and we have convective snow showers lined up for days. Tuesday on-air, I noted that snowfall totals were still yet to be decided; after all, it’s far away. Key consensus at this time is that we’re likely facing smaller snowfall totals; this event is longer, yes, but reasonably steady, with no indicators of heavier snow at this time. Five to ten centimetres is likely to fall by next Wednesday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear, low -6 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Sunday

Cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: rain showers coming snow, low -3 C

Marlene near Didsbury sent along this glorious sunrise from yesterday morning:

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.