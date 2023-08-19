Cool, cloudy start to the weekend in Ottawa
Mother Nature has delivered an early taste of fall to Ottawa on Saturday, with cool temperatures and light rain to start the day. However, the forecast calls for a hot and humid end to the weekend on Sunday.
The temperature was 13 C at 10 a.m., the lowest temperature in Ottawa in two weeks.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
A few clouds this evening. Increasing cloudiness near midnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 12 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a slight chance of showers. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.
A mix of sun and cloud expected on Monday with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.
The outlook for Tuesday calls for sunshine and a high of 25 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.
