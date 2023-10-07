Cool conditions expected for Thanksgiving long-weekend

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected throughout the day and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature will stay steady near 10C.

Expect similar conditions into Saturday night with more showers forecasted with a risk of thunderstorms and the temperature steady near 8C.

On Sunday, we’ll see a few showers ending in the afternoon, then cloudy for the day with the temperature steady near 9C.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a low of 6C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Cloudy. High 11.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 15.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Friday: Rain. High 14.