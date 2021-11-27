Cool, crisp Saturday in Ottawa

It's a colder than average start to the weekend in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for below-zero temperatures all day, with the mercury hovering around -6 C throughout the day. The typical high for this time of the year is just shy of 2 C.

The wind chill should be about -14 for much of the day.

The forecast doesn't include much in the way of additional snow. Ottawa saw about 1 cm on Friday, along with 4.3 mm of rain.

Saturday's forecast is mainly sunny through the day, with a few clouds.

Overnight, expect a clear sky and a drop to a double-digit low of -13 C, roughly seven degrees cooler than normal.

Below-zero temperatures continue into Sunday with a mainly sunny sky and a high of -5 C.

Monday's forecast is partly sunny with a high of -3 C.

There's a chance of flurries in the forecast on Tuesday.