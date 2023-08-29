Cool day in store for the London area

Below average temperatures expected in the Forest City on Wednesday.

"Wednesday will be cool, a front will bring a much cooler air mass to southern Ontario. Winds will be quite gusty," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

For the middle of the workweek, London will see overcast skies and winds of 20 km/h, with gusts of up to 40 km/h. Wednesday’s high will only reach 17 C, far below the average of 23.9 C.

Skies will clear late Wednesday evening, with sustained winds of 20 km/h, before becoming light in the evening. The low will dip down to 6 C.

Heading into the last long weekend of the summer, Atchison said temperatures will reach into the 30s again.

"We did not have a day over 30 degrees in August and as we head into September. we have days of it on the way. The heat and humidity make a major come back and as we head back to school we are expecting some very hot weather," she said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday Night: Clearing. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 6.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday: Sunny. High 30.

Monday: Sunny. High 30.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 31.