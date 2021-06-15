Cool down begins from west to east, thunderstorm risk Tuesday afternoon

The heat warning may have ended for Calgary but it remains over eastern parts of the province. Communities along the Saskatchewan boundary can expect temperatures to soar into the 30s once again Tuesday afternoon before warnings end in the evening.

Active weather spreads across the province Tuesday afternoon, including southern Alberta later in the evening. These thunderstorms could bring up to four centimetres of hail, damaging wind gusts near 110 km/h, and development of a tornado isn’t out of the question. The storm risk diminishes overnight and clouds clear early Wednesday morning.

Here’s the five day:

Tuesday

Sun and cloud mix, afternoon showers and storm risk

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Risk of evening storm, 11 C

Wednesday

A few clouds, gusty at times, W 30g50 km/h

Daytime high: 21 C

Overnight: Clear, 9 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Overnight: Mainly clear, 9 C

Friday

Periods of sun and cloud

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 11 C

Saturday