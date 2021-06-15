Cool down begins from west to east, thunderstorm risk Tuesday afternoon
The heat warning may have ended for Calgary but it remains over eastern parts of the province. Communities along the Saskatchewan boundary can expect temperatures to soar into the 30s once again Tuesday afternoon before warnings end in the evening.
Active weather spreads across the province Tuesday afternoon, including southern Alberta later in the evening. These thunderstorms could bring up to four centimetres of hail, damaging wind gusts near 110 km/h, and development of a tornado isn’t out of the question. The storm risk diminishes overnight and clouds clear early Wednesday morning.
Here’s the five day:
Tuesday
- Sun and cloud mix, afternoon showers and storm risk
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Overnight: Risk of evening storm, 11 C
Wednesday
- A few clouds, gusty at times, W 30g50 km/h
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Overnight: Clear, 9 C
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Overnight: Mainly clear, 9 C
Friday
- Periods of sun and cloud
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 11 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Overnight: Chance of showers overnight, 11 C