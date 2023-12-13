Cool morning before Thursday warm-up in London, Ont. region

Thursday morning will be sunny but cool, according to CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “The wind chill first thing in the morning [will feel like] minus eight, but [that] will quickly recover as we move through the day.”

Atchison added that by noon, it’ll be plus 4 degrees, with the high Thursday reaching 6 degrees by about 4 p.m., but winds could gust up to 50 km/h by the afternoon.

Thursday night will be clear out with a low of plus 2.

“The sunshine holds on Friday. A beautiful day with a high of eight degrees,” said Atchison. “A normal daytime high for this time of year is zero to plus one.”

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy. High 7.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.