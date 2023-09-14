Cool morning, mix of sun and cloud in London, Ont.
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A mix of sun and cloud is expected in the London area Thursday with slightly below average temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, the region can expect some sun, with a high of 19C.
Fog patches from overnight are expected to dissipate in the morning.
The high is slightly below the 21C average for this time of year.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 7C in the evening with clear skies.
Fog patches are likely to develop before morning.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Friday: Mainly sunny, high of 21C. At night, clear and a low of 7C
- Saturday: Sunny, high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 11C.
- Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 20C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.
- Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 18C. At night, cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a low of 10C.
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 21C. At night, clear with a low of 10C.
-
City ripping out brand new asphalt boulevards to replace with grassCity engineers may soon realize that the grass isn’t always greener— particularly when it requires redoing work that was already completed.
-
Alberta singer-songwriter Hailey Benedict named Sirius-XM Top of the Country winnerA former guest on CTV News Calgary back in July took home a pretty significant musical honour Thursday night.
-
BCCOS investigating 7th coyote attack in Mission in just over 24 hoursConservation officials are warning people in Mission to remain vigilant after a seventh person was bitten by a coyote in the city Friday morning.
-
Parents of B.C. teen Carson Crimeni reject apology from man responsible for killing their sonA sentencing hearing was held Friday for the man responsible for the death of a 14-year-old boy who was given a large amount of drugs at a skate park four years ago.
-
Some B.C. mayors say illicit drug ban near child-focused spaces doesn't go far enoughThree B.C. mayors say a ban on illicit drugs in some spaces is a move in the right direction, but should be further expanded.
-
Developer denies Greenbelt proposal was sparked by tip as integrity commissioner explores Ford connectionA prominent developer and philanthropist told CTV News Toronto on Friday that his well-timed proposal to get land out of the province’s protected Greenbelt began years before the flawed process that has scandalized Queens Park.
-
Overnight lane closures scheduled for Lions Gate Bridge paving workDriving between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore will be more difficult than usual this weekend thanks to overnight lane closures on the Lions Gate Bridge.
-
Bomb threat investigation at Windsor courthouseMembers of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.
-
Airport welcome desk for Ukrainian newcomers on holdClose to 20,000 Ukrainians have come to Manitoba since the war with Russia began, nearly all of them greeted in their native language by volunteers at the Winnipeg airport.