Cool, rainy weather continues in Ottawa on Tuesday

There are still a couple of days left until the end of summer, but it will feel more like fall in Ottawa today.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C.

The clouds will stick around this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.

It will be warmer tomorrow – expect mainly cloudy skies with a high of 21 C and a humidex of 26 degrees. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Expect showers tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 9 C.

Things will cool down on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.