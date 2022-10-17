Cool, rainy week for Windsor-Essex

A cool rainy week is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Temperatures are barely expected to reach double digits for most of the week with sunshine not making a return until closer to the weekend.

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday: Showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. Wednesday:

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Saturday: Sunny. High 16.