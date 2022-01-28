Cool Streets Winnipeg wanting to see more pedestrian bridges in the city

A local group is highlighting the benefits and importance of pedestrian bridges and wants to see more in Winnipeg.

Cool Streets Winnipeg said these bridges help connect the city and provide a safer space for people to commute.

Sharee Hochman with Cool Streets Winnipeg said a bridge like the Esplanade Riel Footbridge is a perfect example of what should be in the city.

"What's awesome about that bridge is it connects people to downtown, The Forks, the Exchange, Broadway and Osborne and St. (Boniface). So it's connecting all these people to businesses, work, activities, the outdoors and each other," said Hochman, who added the best part of the bridge is cars aren't allowed on it.

She said while some bridges provide access to pedestrians, they aren't all properly designed for people to access them.

"The Arlington Bridge does have two paths designated on either side for pedestrians. Though, because the bridge was built for car traffic, it's quite steep, making mobility for many people quite difficult and unattainable for some."

She said the key to a successful pedestrian bridge is making sure it is built in an area where people aren't left out and it gives people easy access to all the amenities in the area.

When asked where she might want to see a new pedestrian bridge right now, Hochman said near Kenaston.

"To connect people who are in the suburbs to commerce that is on the other side of the streets. And I think building pedestrian bridge there will encourage more residents to go by foot, not only in that area but other areas around the city."

Hochman said the funds for new bridges in Winnipeg should come from a new Active Transportation Fund, which launched on Thursday.

"It provides $400 million over five years to support a mobile shift away from cars and towards active transportation across Canada."

Hochman added she hopes the city will share the organization’s desire for more bridges and some can be built in the future.