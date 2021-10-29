Cool weather prevails in Calgary through Halloween after 5-10 cm of snow today

UPDATED: Oct 29, 17:45

All those stretches, and no need for a snow shovel in Calgary. How about that!

Or, maybe, what about that?

This was Weather Ouroboros: a perfect blend of a thick cloud generating snow and that same cloud keeping heat trapped near the ground to melt the snow both on the way down and at ground level. While the Strathmore Radar unit calculates 2-4 mm of precipitation fell (when you factor this into how much is actually snow, the total is smaller), much of that is benign to us.

With temperatures actually dropping overnight, the possibility of 1-2 cm of snow remains.

Beyond and through our Halloween weekend, we'll replace this southwesterly wind aloft with north-northwesterly wind aloft. This will cause a vast sinking of cool, northern air. We'll be clear. We'll be cold.

We might see the Aurora?

A significant burst of plasma from the sun is forecast to run up against the magnetosphere Saturday evening/Sunday morning. Set those alarms!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -9 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -9 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Time for our pics of the day:

Our first shot, sent in by Natasha, takes us back to the wondrous days of yore, when fall colours were abundant… ah, yesterday.

Jacques made a friend on a walk in the city's northwest! It's the sort of friend you give a wide berth to. Thanks, Jacques!

