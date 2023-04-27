Wet weather arrives Friday, cool start to May
High pressure is moving over the area Thursday bringing a return to sunshine, but the dry weather will be short lived.
The chance for showers returns Friday morning and rain is on the way Friday afternoon.
An area of low pressure will lift northeast from the gulf coast Friday with 10-15 mm of rain for London.
Break out the rain boots and raincoats, with days of wet weather on the way.
Another low-pressure system and associated cold front will follow Saturday with another round of rainfall.
A closed upper low moving in from the northwest slides over the Great Lakes Saturday night into Sunday, and will set up shop through early next week.
The weather pattern will be cool and wet as we kick off May, temperatures will average 8 to 10 degrees below normal early next week.
HERE’S A LOOK AT THE REST OF THE FORECAST
Friday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Rain beginning near noon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 13.
Saturday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 13.
Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 15.
Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 8.
Tuesday: Rain. High 8.
-
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collideOne person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot TrailPolice say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Calgary's Sudanese community worries for family, friends as crisis unfoldsCalgary's Sudanese community has been closely watching since fighting broke out and feels helpless, trying to keep in touch with family and friends stuck in the country.
-
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
-
High school students get hands-on experience of Canadian legal systemStudents from across Simcoe Muskoka were in Barrie Thursday putting their knowledge of the legal system to the test with the help of some well-versed experts.
-
New cycling app geared specifically for Waterloo Region, GuelphA new map app geared specifically for cyclists to help people plan the best routes through the region on two wheels is set to hit the app store soon.
-
Shared Health CEO resignsShared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)
-
B.C. public safety rallies: Underwhelming turnout, but government heard the messageRallies planned to draw attention to public safety issues in seven communities across British Columbia drew underwhelming crowds, but captured the attention of policymakers nonetheless.
-
Parks Canada staff work hard to recover from Fiona as tourist season approachesPost-tropical storm Fiona, which blew through the Maritimes in September, made a mess of the national historic site and surrounding area of Louisbourg, N.S.