Cool with flurries for Calgary's first full week of March

While we've entered March, and thus meteorological spring, we have not arrived in astronomical spring yet; that's not until the Vernal Equinox.

And none of that matters anyways, right? We'll get a snowstorm in the summer if Mother Nature demands it.

Our upper air has produced a whopper of a cold ridge of air; it'll be chilly for a few days. Friday's weather article noted that we'd likely stay well below the seasonal margins until March 10 or beyond; that's coming to pass, and doing so with periods of snow, as well.

There are also a couple of extreme cold warnings in effect as part of the upper ridge; they're well into the north, and unlikely to play a significant role locally, save from keeping us quite a bit cooler. The weekend forecast (note: extraordinarily preliminary weekend forecast) is looking quite a bit warmer than what's presented here.

The slow creep of flurries you'll surely notice populating multiple vectors in our five-day below are, mercifully, quite light throughout, a product of the cold air mass instead of any given system.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -15 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Wednesday

Cloudy

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: flurries, low -14 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -16 C

Friday

Cloudy

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: flurries, low -12 C

Richard took this lovely shot at Carburn Park last week!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.