Cooler and unsettled weather to begin the week in Calgary

Daytime temperatures in southern and central Alberta remain on the cooler side of seasonal to start the new week.

More moisture for the mountain parks and foothills this afternoon with a risk of non-severe storms along the foothills.

Parts of southern Alberta just south of Calgary and toward Lethbridge could see hail. Most of the afternoon precipitation stays west of Hwy. 2 before spreading further east into the evening and overnight.

The bulk of the rain with this system falls over the central foothills with close to 15 to 20 millimetres, while the rest of central and southern Alberta may see five to 10 millimetres. On-again and off-again showers or thunderstorms persist into Thursday.

Here's the five day forecast:

Monday:

Mostly cloudy, chance of late day showers or thunderstorms

Daytime high: 19 C

Overnight: Risk of evening storm, chance of showers overnight, 13 C

Tuesday:

Cloudy with a chance of morning showers

Daytime high: 21 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 14 C

Wednesday:

Becoming cloudy, chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms

Daytime high: 24 C

Overnight: Risk of evening storm, chance of overnight showers, 13 C

Thursday:

Cloudy with morning showers, clearing in the afternoon

Daytime high: 20 C

Overnight: A few clouds, 14 C

Friday: