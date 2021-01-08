Temperatures will be slightly cooler today & this weekend. But...still warmer than average.
So...not COLD, but cooler than it's been for a few days.
In Edmonton, that means daytime highs near zero today, Saturday and Sunday.
Mornings will be in the -12 range Sat/Sun.
Wind should stay light though, so no significant wind chill.
Skies will be variable with a "Mix of sun & cloud" today. Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun on Saturday and "Partly cloudy" conditions Sunday.
There's a chance that one of these next three days (today/Sat/Sun) won't get above zero.
AND...that'd be a rarity for Edmonton in the past few weeks.
We've only had one day with a sub-zero high in 2021. It was -1 on January 1st.
In fact, we've only had seven days with a high below zero in the past three weeks.
The last time we had a daytime high that was cooler than average was Dec 17th (-7).
Edmonton has only had 6 cooler-than-average days since December 1. All of them were clustered between Dec 11th & 17th.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
- High: 0
- Tonight - A few clouds overnight.
- 9pm: -5
- Saturday - Morning clouds. Mainly sunny in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: 1
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: 0
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -7
- Afternoon High: 3
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -5
- Afternoon High: 6
- Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -4
- Afternoon High: 5