Cooler fall weather returns to Ottawa on Thursday

The stretch of unseasonably warm weather in Ottawa has ended, and temperatures have returned to the average-high for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C. It will be windy today with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour.

It will be cloudy early in the day but skies will clear around noon. Temperatures will fall to -2 C overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -4 degrees.

Expect sunshine throughout the day tomorrow and a high of 11 C. It will feel like -3 degrees Friday morning with the wind chill.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to -3 C overnight.

It will be warmer on the weekend – expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 13 C on Saturday.