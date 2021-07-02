Cooler Friday forecast with a daytime High of 24 C: Environment Canada

Environment Canada forecasting a cooler Friday compared the heat and humidity residents in Windsor-Essex experienced earlier this week.

A mix of sun and cloud with wind gusting upwards of 50 km/h. High of 24 C. Low of 11.

Increasing cloudiness Saturday with wind gusting upwards of 40 km/h. High of 26 C. Low of 18 C.

Returning to a mix of sun and cloud Sunday, High of 33 C. Low of 22.

Sunny skies Monday. High of 34 C. Low of 23.

A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday. High of 31 C. Chance of showers in the evening. High of 26 C. Low of 16 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 27 C while the average Low for this time of year is 16 C.