Cooler, rainy day in store for Tuesday; risk of afternoon thunderstorms
A cooler start to the day, but haze from Northwestern Ontario forest fires could remain in the air. Some areas could see light rain.
The high will only be 20 degrees, with clouds and a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.
Overnight it will be cloudy and hazy. There is a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.
It will warm up by Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds, fog patches and haze expected in the morning. The high will be 24 degrees.
Thursday will be rainy and a high of 23 degrees.
WRDSB apologizes for harms caused by School Resource Officer programThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is apologizing for the harms caused by the School Resource Officer (RSO) program.
Kirkland Lake resident charged with driving an ATV and an excavator while impairedA 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is facing impaired driving and other charges in connection with two incidents this month – one involving an ATV, another an excavator.
Motorcyclists charged after attempting to flee police at 200 km/hTwo motorcyclists from Edmonton are facing charges after being caught travelling over 200 km/h.
'Hitting us really hard': Sask. First Nation moves into lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreakA First Nation in northern Saskatchewan is moving into a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
NHL news: Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, Oilers forward James Neal set for buyoutsThe Vancouver Canucks have placed goalie Braden Holtby on waivers ahead of a buyout, and the Edmonton Oilers also made a move, placing left-winger James Neal on waivers.
Abbotsford crash: Serious collision involving small bus sends multiple people to hospitalPolice are investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Tuesday morning that involved a small bus.
Homicide investigation: Victim found in burned vehicle in Langley identifiedThe victim of a homicide being investigated in Langley has been identified.
Global push to monitor meteor showers led by Western UniversityLondon, Ont.'s Western University is leading a worldwide effort to monitor meteor showers and meteorite falls.
COVID-19 linked to 'significant' drop in intelligence: researchIndividuals who recovered from COVID-19, including those who no longer had symptoms, exhibited significant 'cognitive deficits,' according to a large study out of the U.K.