Cooler, rainy weather in Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor-Essex residents can expect some cool, wet weather on Thursday before warming up on the weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting rain and a high of 12 C for Thursday. Rain ending early this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low of 5C.

The sunshine is expected to return on Friday with a high of 11 C.

On Saturday the forecast is sunny with a high of 17 C. Cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 10.

As for Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 .

The average high this time of year is 16.7 C and the average low is 5.7 C.