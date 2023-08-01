Cooler start to the month of August developing to sun and clouds
A bit of a cooler start to the first day of August- first thing in the morning the temperature hovering around 10 C.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Tuesday calls for sunny with some clouds and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 23 C feeling like 25 with the humidex.
Overnight, it will be cloudy with a small chance of showers, fog patches will development after midnight. The low will be 10 C.
Sun will return for Wednesday- and the forecasted high is 25 C.
Thursday will be cloudy and rainy, with a high of 24 C.
Friday’s high will be 25 C with a mix of sun and clouds.
