Cooler temperaturees settle into Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex will finish the week on the cooler side of things as temperatures peak at just below average for this time of year.

Environment Canada forecasting daytime highs upwards of 14 C with the average high being around 16 C.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low plus 3.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. High 13.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 12.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 11.