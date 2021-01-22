After a mild to seasonal January so far, temperatures are expected to dip a little cooler this weekend.

Environment Canada says temperature will fall to -6 Celsius Friday afternoon. A few rain showers will end early Friday morning then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Wind chill -13C Friday afternoon.

“The weekend will start off bright and sunny and end with flurries on Sunday and carry over into steady snow bands on Monday,” says CTV Windsor Meteorologist Archibald.

For Saturday’s mainly sunny forecast, temperatures will reach a high of -1C, but wind chill is expected to be -18C in the morning and -6C in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon.

On Saturday night, cloudy are in the forecast with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -7C.

On Sunday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -3C. In the evening, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -4C.

The average high this time of year is -1C and the average low is -9C.