Cooler temperatures move into Windsor-Essex

After several steamy days in Windsor-Essex, cooler temperatures have returned to the region.

Environment Canada says Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 22C.

There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this morning. UV index 7 or high.

As for Thursday night, it will be clear. Fog patches after midnight. Low 10C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

  • On Friday it will be sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/hr gusting to 60 in the morning. High 24C. UV index 9 or very high. Friday night..clear. Low 9.
  • Saturday..sunny. High 21. Saturday night..clear. Low 9.
  • Sunday..sunny. High 23. Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
  • Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23. Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24. Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
  • Wednesday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
