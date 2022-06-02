Cooler temperatures move into Windsor-Essex

After several steamy days in Windsor-Essex, cooler temperatures have returned to the region.

Environment Canada says Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 22C.

There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this morning. UV index 7 or high.

As for Thursday night, it will be clear. Fog patches after midnight. Low 10C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days: