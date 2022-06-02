Cooler temperatures move into Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
After several steamy days in Windsor-Essex, cooler temperatures have returned to the region.
Environment Canada says Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 22C.
There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this morning. UV index 7 or high.
As for Thursday night, it will be clear. Fog patches after midnight. Low 10C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- On Friday it will be sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/hr gusting to 60 in the morning. High 24C. UV index 9 or very high. Friday night..clear. Low 9.
- Saturday..sunny. High 21. Saturday night..clear. Low 9.
- Sunday..sunny. High 23. Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
- Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23. Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24. Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
- Wednesday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
