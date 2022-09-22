Cooler temperatures settling into Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A shift in temperatures for the Windsor-Essex region takes us into the weekend.
Sitting just below the average for this time of year, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high teens for the next few days.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 5.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 18.
Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 20.
Monday: Showers. High 17.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
