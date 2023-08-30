Cooler temps before breaking into more sunshine for the weekend

Overcast and rain expected most of the day with fog patches clearing late in the morning.

The region will stay cool today with a high around 20 C. The normal high for this time of year is closer to 25 C.

More sunshine is on the way to close out the month of August and bring us into September and into a new school year next week.

Temperatures will spike again into the low 30s.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Overcast. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday Night: Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 7.

Thursday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday: Sunny. High 32.

Monday: Sunny. High 31.