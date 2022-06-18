Cooler than average Saturday

The final weekend of spring in Ottawa will be cooler than average, with a few clouds on Saturday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of just 17 C today, about seven degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year. Morning cloud cover should start to move away by the afternoon, leading to a clear night with a low of 8 C.

Sunday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 20 C.

Monday, the final full day of spring, is looking closer to seasonal norms, with a high of 24 C and a few clouds.

Summer officially arrives at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday. The forecast calls for a few clouds and a high of 24 C.

Wednesday could reach 28 C.