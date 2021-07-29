Cooling centres open across Cowichan Valley as island braces for heat wave

Cooling centres will open across the Cowichan Valley as Vancouver Island braces for a heat wave that's expected to last through the weekend.

Seven cooling centres that provide escape from outdoor temperatures will open in Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, Cowichan Tribes, Crofton and Chemainus.

As of Thursday morning, a heat warning was in effect for communities in East Vancouver Island, while special weather statements related to heat were posted for Greater Victoria and Inland Vancouver Island.

On East Vancouver Island, Environment Canada is predicting daytime temperatures of up to 30 C, and overnight lows in the mid- to high-teens.

The heat warning is in effect for communities from Courtenay to Campbell River, from Duncan to Nanaimo, Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands and Sunshine Coast.

The heat is expected to remain until Saturday night before cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday.

According to the Cowichan Valley Regional District, each cooling centre will be open starting at noon and water will be available. Some of the cooling centres will open Thursday, while others will only open on Saturday.

The full schedule can be found below. Each cooling centre will be open from noon to 8 p.m.: