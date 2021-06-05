Cooling centres open in Waterloo Region for heat wave

As Waterloo Region gets hit with plenty of high temperatures and sun, cooling centres are being made available for those looking to beat the heat.

On Saturday, temperatures in the area got as high as 31 degrees Celsius, while the Sunday forecast is calling for a high of 31 again, a humidex of 36, and a few clouds.

In anticipation of the hot weekend, the Region of Waterloo has shared tips for beating the heat and made a number of cooling centres available across the area with locations and hours posted online.

Facilities may have different rules to follow and COVID-19 measures in place.

Some centres include Don McLaren Arena in Kitchener, the adult recreation centre in Waterloo, and the regional library in New Hamburg.

Region of Waterloo building, 150 Main Street, Cambridge, Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday)

Don McLaren Arena, 61 Green Street, Kitchener, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (daily)

Kitchener Downtown Community Health Centre, 44 Francis Street South, Kitchener, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday

Region of Waterloo Headquarters, 150 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday)

North Dumfries Community Complex, 2958 Greenfield Road, Ayr, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Monday to Friday)

Regional Library, 137 Stanley Street, Ayr, 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Adult Recreation Centre, 185 King Street South, Waterloo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (daily)

Region of Waterloo Building, 99 Regina Street South, Waterloo, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday)

Regional Library, 5279 Ament Line, Linwood, 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday

Regional Library, 1137 Henry Street, Wellesley, 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday | 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Regional Library, 145 Huron Street, New Hamburg, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday | 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday | 2 to 6 p.m. Friday | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Township of Wilmot Administration Complex, 60 Snyders Road West, Baden, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday)

Regional Library, 65 Arthur Street South, Elmira, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday | 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday | 2 to 6 p.m. Friday | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

This weekend calls for lots of sun and hot weather. Stay cool and protect yourself from developing heat related health conditions by following these guidelines: https://t.co/uvl8ZEvTuJ https://t.co/bJ1ihWdOz9