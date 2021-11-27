Cooper's Hawk Vineyards and humane society team up for holiday wine packages

Pour a glass in honour of your pet this holiday season while giving back to animals in need.

Cooper’s Hawk Vineyard has launched new holiday wine packages for the pet-loving person on your holiday gift list.

“Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards is very excited to be partnering with the great work that the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society does. We are very animal supportive here at the winery,” says Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards co-owner Tom O’Brien. “One of our favourite things in the summertime is seeing our customers enjoying the patio and grounds with their pets. All of the owners have pets, and we appreciate and respect the work they do at the Humane Society in Windsor."

Animal lovers can choose between Paw-some Snack Basket or a Paw-liday Package of six or 12 bottles of wine and $2 from every bottle in the “Jolly Paw-liday Packages” will be donated to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.