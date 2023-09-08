Cop charged in crash that injured pedestrian in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Almost one year after a pedestrian was struck by a police cruiser in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, an officer has been charged with several driving offences.

Const. Jack Zhao is facing three counts under the Motor Vehicle Act in connection with the Sept. 20, 2022 crash, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced Friday.

Surveillance video captured early that morning on East Hastings Street shows a pedestrian standing motionless in the roadway for at least 10 seconds before a cruiser slams into him, knocking him off his feet.

Authorities said the victim suffered serious injuries that left him hospitalized, but did not provide any further details.

Zhao is scheduled to make his first appearance in Vancouver provincial court Friday on charges of speeding, driving without due care and attention, and failing to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian, the BCPS said.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, was notified about the crash, and submitted a report to Crown for consideration of driving offences in July.

In a statement, the BCPS said the Motor Vehicle Act charges were subsequently approved by "an experienced Crown counsel who has no connection with the officer."

It's unclear how fast the cruiser was going at the time of the collision. The Vancouver Police Department previously declined to confirm whether the officer had been heading to an active crime scene, but the vehicle did not have its emergency lights activated.