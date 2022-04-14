Cop could face charges after man gets 'serious dog bite injuries' during arrest, police watchdog says

A B.C. police officer could face charges in connection to an arrest where a suspect reportedly got "serious dog bite injuries" while being taken into custody.

The Independent Investigations Office said, in an update Wednesday on the 2021 incident, that a report was filed for charges to be considered.

B.C.'s police watchdog said those possible charges stem from March 6 of that year, when police were investigating alleged property offences. A man, who was believed to be involved, was found on Davie Street near Robson Drive in Abbotsford.

An officer with the Lower Mainland Police Dog Service helped to arrest him, which is when the man was injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The IIO said it was notified more than a month later, on April 12, 2021, about the incident.

Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald looked at the evidence associated with the arrest and "determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of a police service dog," a statement from the IIO said.

The BC Prosecution Service now must determine whether there's a "substantial likelihood of conviction" based on the IIO's evidence. No details on potential charges were provided.

The IIO is responsible for investigating all incidents involving B.C. officers that result in death or serious injury, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.