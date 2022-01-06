Copper Cliff man wins big with poker lottery game

A Greater Sudbury area retiree has won two prizes totalling more than $70K playing a poker lottery game.

Gerald Grenier, 71, "anted up and went 'all in' to win the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth $66,598.30 on Dec. 19, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Wednesday.

"He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play bringing his total winnings to $71,598.30."

Grenier said he was "pleased and excited" with his first big win and plans to use the windfall to supplement his pension.

"When Gerald told his wife the big news, she told him that he deserved this win," OLG said.

"I told her that we deserved it," Grenier said he responded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cara's Convenience on Lorne Street in Sudbury, OLG said.