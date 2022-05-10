iHeartRadio

Copper thieves hit London business for second time

Executive Director at Growing Chefs! Ontario, Andrew Fleet, shows the damage from copper theft at its King St. location on May 10, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

For the second time this year, a local charitable organization has been targeted by copper thieves.

‘Growing Chefs!’ which teaches 10,000 children every year about food, cooking and life skills is trying to get back on its feet after the wiring was ripped from its equipment, leaving thousands of dollars in damages.

With replacement parts on back order for months, it leaves the organization on King Street with no way to generate revenue through at its event venue.

