Copper wire seized from rural location near Hinton

Police are looking for information after a significant amount of copper wire was seized from a rural location near Hinton on Sunday after a report from a citizen.

Mounties say the area was littered with debris, and there were a number of hazards and potential for forest fire on public lands.

While there are strict rules regarding the sale of scrap metals in Alberta, police say copper wire and metal theft continues to be a challenge throughout the province.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Hinton is about 288 kilometres west of Edmonton.