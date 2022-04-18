Copper wire theft in Chatham results in $25,000 damage to work truck
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $50 of copper wire was stolen and $25,000 damage was reported to a work truck.
Around 4:30a.m. on Saturday, unknown suspects cut a fence and entered a business compound on Merritt Ave in Chatham.
Police say the suspects then cut out copper wire from a work truck. Approximately $50 worth of copper was taken and $25,000 damage was done to the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Donald Letourneau at donaldl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87074. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for cash reward.
