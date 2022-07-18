Copper wire theft leaves St. Thomas church without AC for the rest of summer

On the weekend St. Thomas police reported that they received a call saying they heard a sawing noise coming from the back of a church.

Police later found pieces of copper wire that were cut from the AC unit.

Jon Savage, captain of the Salvation Army in St. Thomas, Ont. realized the church air conditioner had been ripped out of the back unit.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting this to happen within our first few weeks here in St. Thomas.”

According to Savage, police have been patrolling the building regularly since there were two separate copper wire theft attempts last week, one of which was successful.

“On Saturday night there was another attempt to take the remaining copper out of the unit,” he said.

The church runs children's youth programs and community meals. But with the hot and humid weather slated to return this week, members are trying to do their best to keep their services running.

“This Friday we have a community meal for locals in St. Thomas so we’re thinking of not letting them come inside and just doing takeout instead,” Savage said.

The church was told they will have to wait between 13 and 20 weeks to get their air conditioner replaced.

Savage said this will negatively impact their indoor services for the rest of the summer.

“People see there is money to be made and they take advantage,” he said.