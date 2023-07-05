Copper wiring theft suspects sought by Ottawa police

Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects wanted in a commercial break and enter in the city's south-east end on June 8.

Police say two suspects broke into a business in the 2700 block of Stevenage Drive and allegedly stole more than $100,000 worth of copper wiring.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 30-45 years old, 5'9" to 6' tall with a slim build and wearing all black clothing including a G-Star hoodie. The second suspect is described as a white male, 30-45 years old, 5'7" to 5'10" with an average build and wearing all black clothing including a Puma hoodie.

The vehicle they were driving is described as a Ford Econoline van, possibly in the 2008-2013 model year range with a missing rear passenger Caterpillar mudflap. The licence plate on the van (AD 90975) is not registered to the vehicle and no front plates were seen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4533 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.