Alberta BA.2 infections 'may be at a plateau,' but wastewater levels close to BA.1 peak in Edmonton: Copping
Alberta's health minister says early signs show BA.2 infections "may be at a plateau" in the province.
In a weekly COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Jason Copping told reporters Alberta saw increases in virus circulation and hospitalizations over the past seven days, "but they're smaller and moving more slowly than we saw in the initial Omicron wave."
"We're seeing some impact from the BA.2 subvariant, but so far, it's much less than we saw a few months ago with BA.1," Copping added.
Alberta added 6,125 COVID-19 cases from PCR tests between April 12 and April 18, which averaged to a positivity rate of 25.9 per cent.
Wastewater levels are high but mostly below BA.1 levels, except for in Edmonton, where they are close to that peak, Copping said.
"More importantly, we're not seeing the same impact in hospital admissions that we've seen before," the health minister said.
Hospitalizations increased to 1,126, but ICU admissions dropped from 46 to 43.
Alberta also reported 49 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
The province will update its data next Wednesday.
-
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the VaticanA Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
-
Average cost of renting a condo in Toronto approaching pre-pandemic peak, real estate board saysToronto’s condominium rental market continues to tighten after a brief slowdown earlier in the pandemic with the average cost of a one-bedroom unit now approaching the record high reached in 2019.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 death of Pembroke manOntario Provincial Police have laid a manslaughter charge after the death of a 38-year-old man from the Pembroke, Ont area.
-
-
Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417The Ontario government is planning to widen a five-kilometre section of the Queensway to four lanes in each direction.
-
Ontario reports 1,626 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deathsHealth officials in Ontario say 1,626 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 17 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
-
Man accused of selling narcotics to children arrested in WallaceburgChatham-Kent police say they have arrested a man who was accused of selling narcotics to children in Wallaceburg.
-
Two more big northern Ontario lottery winnersA woman from Sault Ste. Marie and a couple from Sudbury are the latest bit lottery winners from northern Ontario.
-
2 cruise ships to arrive in Vancouver, 1 with COVID-19 cases onboardTwo more cruise ships are set to arrive in Vancouver Thursday, but it's not entirely good news for local businesses as one has been labelled with an "orange status" COVID-19 alert.