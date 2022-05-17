iHeartRadio

Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw (pictured), and Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services, provided an update, from Calgary and Edmonton on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, on COVID-19.

The health minister and chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

Last week, Alberta reported 1,225 hospitalizations, including the 37 patients in intensive care, and 70 deaths.

More to come…

12